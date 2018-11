Remember that song, “What if God Was One of Us?” The one that went, “What if God was one of ussssss? Just a slob like one of usssss–Umm… Something something… Busss…”

Yeah, okay now watch this new music video by Regina Spektor for her song, “Laughing With” today. I’m not trying to make a comparison between the two videos but there is a natural association.

Laughing With

Regina Spektor’s album Far will be out on June 23rd.