Regina Spektor released her music video for her song, “Man of a Thousand Faces” off her album “Far.” Far is out now.

The video is relatively abstract, but ultimately it looks like Regina Spektor if she were trapped in a champagne bottle with glitter. That is about it. This is like the Blair Witch Project of blog posts. I thought something was going to happen but ultimately I’m disappointed… in myself.

Man of a Thousand Faces