Reggie Bush and Kim Kardashian Back Together

Looks like Kourtney Kardashian isn’t the only one reconciling with an old flame. Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush are back together and planning on making it work this time around just in time for Kim’s 29th birthday.

Kim’s party is said to be at Tao Las Vegas Friday night, even though her actual birthday is October 21. Kim’s beau is busy preparing for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants and won’t be able to attend her birthday party, but Kim plans on heading to New Orleans to cheer Bush on. She plans on making Bush’s games a weekend priority from now on.

Bush’s birthday gift to Kim is a secret that is keeping her guessing. Her family is hush hush about it and Kim can’t wait for it to be unveiled!

[People]