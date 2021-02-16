Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page Has Found His Duchess—What We Know About His New Girlfriend

We hate to break it to you Bridgerton fans, but it’s looking more and more likely that the rumors about Regé-Jean Page’s girlfriend are true. The Duke of Hastings is taken! We’ll get into everything we know about Regé-Jean Page’s girlfriend below, but first, let’s dive into what this heartthrob has said about his romances before.

The 31-year-old actor, who stars in Netflix’s Bridgerton as Simon Basset, is pretty private about his relationships on the whole. But in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Regé-Jean confessed to being quite the hopeless romantic. “I’m a huge fan of romance as a concept. Romance is a wonderful thing and we need more of it in the world,” he told the magazine in December 2020. “Most things at their core are love stories anyway, whether they realize it or not. It’s hilarious, the more seriously a show tries to take itself and detach itself from that, the more that the love story generally tends to come forward.”

While he didn’t divulge any details about his *own* love story at the time, fans have since learned about Regé-Jean Page’s girlfriend. But who is she, exactly? Keep on reading for everything we know about Regé-Jean Page’s girlfriend so far.

Is Regé-Jean Page dating Phoebe Dynevor?

After starring together in the Shonda Rhimes-produced hit Netflix show Bridgerton, many fans of the series were convinced that the chemistry Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor shared on-screen was also carried off-screen. But Regé-Jean and Phoebe have since denied any rumors that they’re dating in real life.

“I’d love to say there was really something between us,” Phoebe told YOU Magazine in February 2021. “But no, it has always been strictly professional. There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work. We have a really professional working relationship.”

Regé-Jean, meanwhile, told Access in January 2021 that “everything you need to know is on camera.” He explained, “All the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky scripted material are more than enough.”

Who is Regé-Jean Page’s girlfriend?

Just because Regé-Jean isn’t dating Phoebe Dynevor doesn’t mean he isn’t taken. Regé-Jean Page’s girlfriend is thought to be Emily Brown, a soccer player and copywriter who has worked for brands like Nike, Converse, and Uber. According to the Daily Mail, the pair have been together for at least a year as they reportedly purchased a home together in North London in February 2020.

Are there photos of Regé-Jean Page and his girlfriend?

We thought you’d never ask. Regé-Jean Page and his girlfriend Emily Brown were photographed embracing each other on the streets of North London over Valentine’s Day weekend, and you can see the photos here. The pair were masked up and bundled in cozy winter jackets for their sweet embrace.