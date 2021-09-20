Regé-Jean Page’s Emmys Look Will Make You *Burn* For Him Even More Than You Already Do

Scroll To See More Images

Even Lady Whistledown would have a hard time concentrating if she saw Regé-Jean Page‘s Emmys 2021 look. The lead actor of Netflix’s beloved period drama was one of the cast’s few stars who showed up to the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 13.

Bridgerton, which is based on Julia Quinn’s eponymous series of Bridgerton books set in Regency England, earned a whopping 12 nominations at the 2021 Emmy Awards. Page, for his part, is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Bridgerton as Simon Bassett, a.k.a. the Duke of Hastings. Other nominations include Outstanding Drama Series and Julie Andrews for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance as the show’s narrator, Lady Whistledown. The Shondaland-produced series is also nominated for the following categories: Outstanding Cinematography, Outstanding Period Costumes, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Music Composition (one look at Bridgerton’s soundtrack makes it clear why), among others.

For the 2021 Emmys, Page wore a custom-made Georgio Armani suit that consisted of a midnight blue silk jacquard double-breasted evening jacket with a modified shawl collar, classic evening trousers and a midnight blue evening shirt with a hidden placket.

“The fabric is just one of the many things that makes this look so interesting,” Page’s stylist Jeanne Yang told The Hollywood Reporter. “The shawl collar also has this pronounced, rounded edge to it, elevating it beyond a typical shawl collar. And then we went tone-on-tone with his shirt, also in midnight blue, with a hidden placket, so there are no buttons, and also no tie; it’s just a super-clean look, which you rarely see on the red carpet.”

After landing so many Emmy nominations in July, series creator Chris Van Dusen celebrated the moment on Twitter. “Congratulations to our astonishingly brilliant cast & crew,” he tweeted in July 2021. “Beyond humbled and so immensely proud of this family!” The showrunner gushed some more about the accomplishment in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, telling the publication, “I don’t think Lady Whistledown herself would have the right words to really express the amazingness of this moment. It’s huge. It’s big for us and we’re all just beside ourselves in excitement.”

Lead actor Page, for his part, reacted to his Best Actor nod on Instagram. “It’s a joy to be seen,” he captioned a post at the time. “12 @televisionacad Emmy nominations for the dazzling group of artists @bridgertonnetflix. Another for dreamy lovers in full technicolour, cause they just don’t make ‘em like @sylvieslove anymore.” He added, “And 1 happy, tired boy who gets to be a part of it all, Thank you.”

But all this celebration obviously didn’t stop there. Two months after the Television Academy’s announcement, the Bridgerton cast made it to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where they stepped out in their best looks to honor what marked the series’ first-ever set of Emmy nods.

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, air on Sunday, September 19, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. Here’s how to watch the Emmys online for free.

