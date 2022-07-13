These Produce Containers Keep Veggies Fresh For Weeks & They’re Just $19 For The Last Hours of Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is coming to a close tonight, but the last-minute sales are proving to be the best. For example, the veggie chopper that went viral on TikTok is an impressive 40 percent off, the exfoliator Kim Kardashian loves is $55 off and a tightening cream that shoppers call a “neck lift” in a jar is discounted by 30 percent. But, one deal that I personally think is too good to pass up is on a produce container that shoppers say extends shelf life by a few weeks.

The Refsaver set of storage containers

comes three to a pack, including a long and thin box for lettuce, broccoli, asparagus and other lengthy veggies, as well as two square compartments ideal for grapes, lemons, berries and more. The vented storage essentials typically cost $35, but you can shop them today for $20

. Why are these such a good buy? For one, they help you keep and actually eat all the healthy foods that typically go bad fast, and second, it’ll save you money in the long run. When your produce lasts longer, your grocery list will shrink in numbers, and you won’t have to keep buying lettuce bags over and over again without even getting the chance to eat it.

Take it from the thousands of reviewers who gave the containers an average 4.5-star rating

.

“My food is so fresh, crisp and it lasts so long,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I’ve bought three sets because one just wasn’t enough. I love putting my fruit, vegetables, and spinach in these containers. All the condensation goes to the bottom of the container and my food last weeks instead of days now!”

Refsaver Fridge Storage Containers

What’s more, these containers come with drip trays

to take away any chance of mushy veggies. When you rinse your produce, any excess water will drip down past these so that your groceries stay crisp and fresh.

“These are perfect for storing fruit and vegetables. Easy to keep clean. Love that they have the vents and the moisture trays, which keeps produce fresher longer,” explained one shopper. “I have no complaints.”

Don’t wait long to buy these—Amazon Prime Day is ending in just a few hours, so hop on the containers while you can! Just remember that Prime Day deals are only available to Prime members. No worries if you don’t have a subscription, you can get a completely free trial and all of the benefits today at this page here. It’s that easy!

