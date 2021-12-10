These Taylor Swift & Olivia Rodrigo-Approved Reformation Dresses Are 30% Off—But Selling Fast

Scroll To See More Images

It’s officially winter, which means it’s time to step up your OOTD game. After ages of being holed up in your home, don’t you feel the urge to get dolled up and slay the day in an outfit that makes you both look and feel good? If your answer is yes—and we know it is—then we’ve got just the solution for you. Reformation, a brand that rarely marks down its clothing, is hosting a winter sale that’s offering discounts of up to 40 percent, plus free shipping.

It’s not even a wimpy 20 percent discount—we’re talking the big four zero, people! It’s never easy to slim down your shopping cart when it comes to Reformation. There are simply too many enchanting numbers that could help you reach your full French ‘it girl’ potential.



Some of these options have even been spotted on big names, like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Blake Lively (a.k.a. every celeb ever adores Reformation, and you will, too).

We’ll help you get there by sharing the five best deals from the sale. Whether you’re searching for a holiday party dress or an everyday basic, Ref’s got you covered.

Oda Dress

We’ve fallen head over heels for the velvet Oda Dress that Olivia Rodrigo recently wore. It’s everything we could ever ask for in a holiday dress, from the sophisticated fabric to the ruched bodice. The black and green color options are perfect for your next festive get-together, and they’re both on sale for 30 percent off.

Kayo High & Skinny Jeans

Say hello to one of Blake Lively’s favorite denim pieces, the Kayo High & Skinny jeans. We can see why she loves them so much, because they have an adorable paperbag waist and detachable belt, but they also make your butt look extra lifted. Get your pair for 40 percent less than its usual price tag.

Brie Linen Dress

Twin with Taylor (Swift, of course) in the Brie Linen Dress. You can easily layer a t-shirt or turtleneck underneath to stay warm, or just throw on some tights. The light blue color that Taylor rocked, along with the white option, are on sale for 30 percent off.

Pina Top

We’ve found the dreamiest, most darling top ever. The Pina Top is giving us chic, French girl, fairytale vibes, and we’re obsessed. Score $44 off of this gorgeous number, during the sale.

Carly Coat

Bundle up in the Carly Coat this winter. It’ll be sure to keep you cozy with its long length, relaxed fit, and waist tie. It’s also a super sustainable piece that’s made from deadstock outerwear fabric. Chop off a whopping $107 from its normal price tag for a coat you won’t regret splurging on.