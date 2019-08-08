Reformation’s Only Has 2 Sales a Year & The First One is Finally Here

Scroll To See More Images

Reformation is one of those brands that is so coveted that inventory usually sells out long before it’s even close to being eligible to falling victim to a virtual clearance aisle. In fact, the LA-based, quintessential cool-girl label only offers two sales per year, and the summer edition is here guys. Reformation’s summer sale 2019 is now live and calling your name. Aside from their sustainably sourced and ethically made pieces, you can now feel even better about investing in a piece or two from their vast assortment of trend-forward frocks, ridiculously flattering vintage-inspired jeans and demure blouses — all with prices slashed at up to 40% off. Of course, even when Ref’s beloved pieces aren’t discounted, they still tend to sell out quick, so you can imagine that with such impressive prices, stock is going fast. So basically, you might also want to also act fast if you’re looking to score (and get that one piece you’ve had in your cart for months, in your actual size).

Unlike so many other end-of-season sales, Ref’s impressive selection of discounted staples isn’t just limited to summer styles to make room for fall inventory’s looming arrival. In fact, there’s an impressive range of outerwear, knits, sweaters and denim as well. This means that you can already start shopping for the upcoming cold-weather seasons that are (tragically) just around the corner, while still taking advantage of end-of-summer price points. Talk about a win-win. There’s also plenty of popular restocked favorites, including their signature figure-hugging midi dresses in flirty floral prints, as well as animal printed tops and elevated basics that reflect the label’s knack for continuously mastering the fine art of channeling both an on-trend and timeless vibe. To be honest, at least half of the website appears to be on sale, and if last year is any indication of this year’s outcome, it’s going to sell out pretty fast. Run, don’t walk.

1. Sarah Dress (Rajah), $178 $133.50 at Reformation

And…the tiger trend endures.

2. Dolci Dress (Danube) $248 $173.60 at Reformation

The sweetheart neckline makes this flattering midi even more charming.

3. Cade Jumpsuit (White) $218 $130.80 at Reformation

A power suit in jumpsuit form.

5. Nebraska Dress (Hot Daily), $218 $163.50 at Reformation

A bustier bodice paired with a leg slit? Swooning.

6. Gaia Bodysuit, $68 $47.60 at Reformation

Is it just me or is the square neckline the sexiest cut ever?

7. Belgium Dress (Dewdrop), $248 $173.60 at Reformation

Your new go-to brunch dress.

8. High & Skinny Jean (Miami Destroyed), $98 $58.80 at Reformation

These are a killer score.

9. Dallas Top (Rajah), $148 $118.40 at Reformation

This transitional top will take you from the late summer straight into fall.

10. Lena Dress (Bengal), $198 $148.50 at Reformation

So. darn. flattering.

11. Mara Two Piece, $218 $152.50 at Reformation

A subtle nod to the ’50s with a contemporary twist.

12. Carina Dress, $218 $152.60 at Reformation

This floral print has become one of the brand’s signatures.

13. Middlebury Coat, $328 $229.60 at Reformation

Get ahead on your fall outerwear game while it’s still marked down.

14. Locklin Midi Dress, $198 $148.50 at Reformation

This is one of my favorite finds from the sale.

15. Salina Top, $148 $103.60 at Reformation

The sweetest puff-sleeved blouse I’ve laid my eyes on all summer.

16. Julia Crop High Cigarette Jean, $128 $83.20 at Reformation

The go-to black jeans you’ll wear on repeat when there’s “nothing to wear.”

16. Rosalinda Dress, $218 $152.60 at Reformation

Cherry is hands-down my favorite fruit print trend of all time.

17. Kiernan Dress, $178 $124.60 at Reformation

The perfect summer frock.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.