Editor’s Pick: A Star-Print Mini Dress Worthy of an It-Girl

I’m perpetually on the hunt for long-sleeve mini dresses that are, in fact, mini. I’ve found that so many I order online all hit right at my knee, causing me to plan my weekends around trips to the tailor. That’s why I’m basically shouting from the rooftops my love of Reformation’s Somerset style, which fits like a glove and is appropriately short.

Right now, I’m wearing it with black opaque tights and booties or ankle-strap platforms, but I’m looking forward to wearing it bare-legged all spring with pointy loafers or a killer pair of mules.

And—to be totally honest—I also love it because it’s so achingly hip, and I can see Alexa Chung, Atlanta de Cadenet, or any other number of It-girls rocking this pretty much any time, from a day of appointments to Saturday night cocktails—along with a red lip and a cat-eye, of course.

Somerset Dress in Stardust, $198; at Reformation