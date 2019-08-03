The Sustainable Jewelry Collab of Our Dreams is Here C/O Reformation x SOKO

Scroll To See More Images

Sustainable and ethically sourced fashion is one sector in the sartorial sphere that’s grown exponentially in recent years, and Reformation has arguably been the pioneer in the movement, ever since the brand’s initial launch nearly a decade ago. Now Reformation and Soko jewelry have collabed, launching a curated collection of sustainable (and obviously, utterly cute) pieces that you’ll wear on repeat for the rest of summer and beyond. We’re pretty excited about it this limited-edition jewelry capsule, especially given the super affordable price points that range from just $60 – $88, to be exact. Like Reformation, female-owned and operated SOKO is also known for their commitment to ethical sourcing, fair wages and female empowerment. All of the certified B corp label’s pieces are handcrafted by artisans in Kenya, who earn a staggering five times more than average artisans, so it’s a small investment for your jewelry arsenal that you can actually feel good about.

The exclusive range reflects both label’s effortless California-cool aesthetic, with an array of elevated everyday staples, and a few (albeit, totally wearable) statement pieces thrown into the mix. The jewelry drop also features a bread-and-butter brass chain necklace, along with a few pairs of on-trend earrings (we’re talking shell pendants and wooden hoops), each designed with SOKO’s signature knack for interesting materials, including rustic cow horns, reclaimed wood, and recycled brass and Reformation’s quintessential cool-girl vibe in mind. It’s basically the jewelry collab of our dreams.

