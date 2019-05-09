It’s Official: Reformation Just Dropped Their First Ever Shoe Collection & We’re Kind of Obsessed

Scroll To See More Images

Sustainable and quintessential cool-girl label Reformation launched a shoe collection today, answering the longtime prayers of their cult fan following. Yesterday, Ref sent out an email blast to subscribers hinting at the drop, with an opening line reading “we want to touch your feet.” Alas, it’s finally here. Just in time for summer (not to mention wedding season), Ref’s 11-piece footwear collection is chock-full of sexy, strappy and warm-weather-friendly sandals, espadrilles, heels, and flats.

As with their apparel, each pair is classic yet current, and looks downright cool without compromising their signature taste for elevated effortlessness. Of course, the collection features a couple of pairs of the latest sophisticated-meets-skimpy naked shoe trend that’s gone utterly viral as of late, including the sultry Isabelle Sandal. In fact, the overarching design motif apparent throughout the entire eco-friendly collection seems to be cut-out and lace-up detailing to “make you look a little extra hot.” Goal achieved. There’s even a pair of ’90s throw-back heeled thong sandals, and we’re predicting that they’re going to go viral on Instagram this summer.

Making sustainability stylish, sexy and accessible is the core value of the brand, and this shoe collection is no exception. Compared to other shoes purchased in the US, Ref shoes save approximately 52% of CO2 emissions, 65% of waste, and 70% of water, according to the brand. Aside getting major bonus points for their eco-friendly endeavors, the collection feels elevated yet ultra wearable. Even the high-heeled sandal styles (the Isabelle, Kelly, and Porto) actually look comfortable, which will surely come in handy during spring and summer’s outdoor weddings in which dress code was not taken into consideration in choosing the venue. As with most Ref items, these shoes are sure to sell out quick, so it might be worth making a speedy trip over to the site to avoid having to resign to the dreaded wait list status.

Isabelle Sandal, $198 at Reformation

The sexiest shoe of the summer.

Porto Sandal, $218 at Reformation

We’re in love with this cherry-red hue.

Camille Espadrille, $158 at Reformation

These will compliment just about every summer dress in your closet.

Belle Flat, $178 at Reformation

A classic ballerina flat with a contemporary twist.

Caroline Sandals, $198 at Reformation

Thong sandals have never looked so sophisticated.

