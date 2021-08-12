Reformation Only Has Two Sales a Year and The First One is Finally Here

Scroll To See More Images

Reformation is one of those brands that is so coveted that inventory usually sells out long before it’s even close to being eligible to fall victim to a virtual clearance aisle. In fact, the LA-based, quintessential cool-girl label only offers two sales per year, and the Reformation sale (summer edition) is officially live and shoppable, guys.

Aside from their sustainably sourced and ethically made pieces, you can now feel even better about investing in a piece or two from their vast assortment of trend-forward frocks, ridiculously flattering vintage-inspired jeans, and demure blouses — all with prices slashed at up to 40 percent off.

Of course, even when Ref’s beloved pieces aren’t discounted, they still tend to sell out quickly, so you can imagine that with such impressive prices, stock is going fast. So basically, you might also want to also act fast if you’re looking to score (and get that one piece you’ve had in your cart for months, in your actual size).

Unlike so many other end-of-season sales, Ref’s impressive selection of discounted staples isn’t just limited to summer styles to make room for fall inventory’s looming arrival. In fact, there’s an impressive range of outerwear, knits, sweaters, and denim as well. This means that you can already start shopping for the upcoming cold-weather seasons that are (tragically) just around the corner, while still taking advantage of end-of-summer price points. Talk about a win-win.

There’s also plenty of popular restocked favorites, including their signature figure-hugging midi dresses in flirty floral prints, as well printed going-out tops and elevated basics that reflect the label’s knack for continuously mastering the fine art of channeling both an on-trend and timeless vibe. To be honest, at least half of the website appears to be on sale, and if last year is any indication of this year’s outcome, it’s going to sell out pretty fast. So yes, run, don’t walk.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Liza Button Fly High Rise Straight Jeans (was $98)

These butt-lifting vintage-inspired jeans are a must-have staple for any closet.

Yeta Cotton Sweater Tank (was $78)

Looking for the perfect late-summer “sweater”? Here ya go.

Charlie Fruitloops Denim Shorts (was $128)

Um, are these not the cutest printed cut-offs you ever did see???

Petites Gavin Midi Dress

This celeb-approved midi is perpetually sold out (even at full price), so don’t hold your breath on this one.

Celia Top (was $148)

The quintessential going out top that goes with literally anything and everything.

Poulter Midi Dress (was $278)

This is the chicest cut-out dress I’ve seen all year long, and it transitions perfectly into fall.

Isle Two-Piece Set (was $198)

This is the cutest WFH-friendly set I’ve ever laid my eyes on.

Marsala Bodysuit (was $98)

“A good option when you said you’d be there in 10 minutes.” Couldn’t have said it better, TBH.

Spring Linen Mini Dress (was $248)

I need to find a tea party to wear this pretty little frock to STAT.