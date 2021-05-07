Reformation Relaunched Shoes With The Most Perfect Summer Styles

Scroll To See More Images

It took me a long time to become the Ref superfan I am today. I’d always loved their dreamy dresses from afar, but for some reason, I couldn’t pull trigger on ordering them for myself. Could I pull them off? Did I deserve them?? Fast-forward a few years and the answer to both of those questions is a satisfied “Duh! Of course!”. Now, a good chunk of my wardrobe is from Ref—and with the relaunch of Reformation’s shoes, my feet can join in on the fun, too.

If you recall, Reformation launched their first-ever footwear range back in 2019, but their commitment to sustainability made the process harder than they’d ever imagined. In a decision to take their time and get it right rather than sell something sub-par, they paused on shoes and inundated us with fashion instead, while working behind the scenes to improve their future footwear offerings.

Now, Ref shoes are back and better than ever, so it’s safe to say the decision to regroup was a smart one. Ref Shoes 2.0 feels like the most seamless extension of the brand’s aesthetic—think strappy heels and stylish flats that pair perfectly with their summer stock of lived-in denim, flirty dresses and wear-everywhere sets.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

My personal favorites are the Shereen Ruched Block Heel Mules, perfect summer sandals available in four colorways. Always one to do the most, I opted for a blue-and-white pattern called Olympia. I have absolutely zero regrets.

My Shereens are comfortable and cute—and seconds after showing them off on my Instagram Stories, I received over 15 DMs asking me for the deets. In addition to telling my friends how excited I was to wear them, I also boasted about how sustainable my new heels were.

In making shoes the second time around, Reformation really went all out. They know 100 percent of their leather farms and cut virgin plastic by 75 percent in the creation process. They even launched a takeback program with Looptworks and made each pair entirely recyclable.

All in all, I can’t recommend the Shereen Block Heels enough—just don’t wear them if we hang out, because I can guarantee they won’t leave my feet all summer long. Read on to shop a few more Ref Shoes 2.0 styles below. The entire collection is live now, featuring 15 pieces in sizes 5-11 and pricing between $98-$278.

Carina Lace Up Mid Heel

I’m a sucker for a pop of color, so I plan on snagging these strappy heels in Strawberry next.

Mandy Minimal Block Heel Mule

If you aren’t into taller heels, the Mandys are for you. Go bold with Chocolate Zebra over basic black.

Agnes Chunky Loafer

For shoes you can wear year-round, style these loafers with everything from dresses to denim.

Dana Block Heel Thong

Flip flops are shockingly trendy this season, so let this heeled version in Pecan become your new go-to.

Selene Lace Up Kitten Heel Sandal

The Selenes are definitely the biggest statement-makers in the mix, here in contrasting Oatmeal Black.