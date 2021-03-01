Hit The Gym—Reformation’s Sustainable Activewear Line Is Here

Scroll To See More Images

Is it just me, or are we all living in workout clothes right now? While I certainly haven’t stepped foot in a gym over the last twelve months, I’m still reaching for my go-to leggings and sports bras whenever I work from home. I think I may have an addiction. That’s precisely why I’m stoked that Reformation just dropped Ref Active, their very first line of leggings, sports bras and other gym-and-lounge essentials. Prepare to obsess over every single piece.

The brand-new collection just dropped, and everything is priced between $48-$118, so if you want to ball out, you can stock up on a whole new gym wardrobe. Gone are the days of wearing just one black pair of leggings to every workout class! Ref Active is jam-packed with bras, leggings, one-pieces, and more, available in a rainbow-brite array of colors. I’m talking lime green, robin egg blue, and vivd coral. Oh, and did I mention most of the pieces are size-inclusive? The range features not only sizes XS through XL, but also plus sizes 0-3X in almost everything.

While Reformation has carried workout gear from brands like The Girlfriend Collective on their site in the past, this is their first-ever activewear line that’s exclusively their own. The collection features two different levels of stretch and support: EcoMove, perfect for your more high-intensity workouts, and EcoStretch, which is ideal for more lightweight activities—or just lounging around the house. So whether you love working out or just love looking like you do, you need these pieces.

Just like the rest of Reformation’s selection of clothing and accessories, Ref Active is designed with sustainability in mind. Each piece is made from REPREVE, a fabric created with 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, resulting in the use of 45% less energy and 20% less water to produce than your usual polyester. The entire process results in 30% less greenhouse gas emissions, too. More of this, please!

Keep reading to see a few of our favorite pieces, or shop the entire collection for some modern Sporty Spice vibes. Oh, and if you love what you see so far, you’re in luck. More pieces are dropping in the coming weeks, so keep your eyes peeled. See you at the gym!

Simone EcoMove Bra

This ain’t your average sports bra! The Simone EcoMove Bra is the trendy upgrade to your everyday option, courtesy of its one-shoulder silhouette and cutout detailing. It may not be ideal for intense workouts, but it’s perfect for lounging around the house or your morning smoothie runs.

EcoSretch Ivy Cropped Tank

If you’re heading to the pilates studio—or getting your yoga on at home—the Ivy EcoStretch Cropped Tank is a great option. It comes in four different colors (including this fresh lemony hue) and is super soft, so you may want to spend the whole day in it.

Gwen EcoMove Bra

The Gwen EcoMove Bra is double-layered, so it’s great for your morning jog or other more, well, active workouts, thanks to the elasticated band under the bust that guarantees a snug fit.

EcoMove High Rise Legging

You look like you could use a new pair of leggings, so allow me to introduce the EcoMove High-Rise Legging, AKA your new faves. I’m obsessing over this bright coral color—so unexpected and so, so cute. Like most of the pieces in the collection, they’re available in straight sizes and plus sizes 0 through 3X.

EcoStretch High Rise 3” Bike Short

Behold: The classic black bike short. It’s the trend that never goes away, but I am so here for it this season in particular. This pair comes in four colors if black isn’t your thing, and if you like the EcoStretch feel, you can also shop the full leggings.

Emmy EcoStretch Jumpsuit

I think I need this jumpsuit, because it’s truly a piece for all seasons. I would layer it under a shrug or cropped hoodie in the wintertime,and then wear it on its own come summer for some laid-back athleisure vibes. This blue shade would add a pop of color to my workout wardrobe, but the all-black colorway is more my style these days, so I may have to cop both.

Hailey Shrug

Now you can look like the fitness influencer that you’ve always dreamed of, all thanks to the Hailey Shrug. It’s kind of like those super-cropped half sweaters that you’ve been seeing everywhere recently, except reinvented for sportier days.