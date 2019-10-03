Reformation & New Balance Just Unveiled Their Quintessentially Cool-Girl Sneaker Collab

Scroll To See More Images

Reformation dropped their first ever shoe collection earlier this year, with a follow-up collection for fall that debuted a couple of weeks ago. Now, the Los Angeles-based eco-friendly label known for sustainably sexy womenswear, has joined forces with New Balance to launch a collection of sneakers. The Reformation New Balance sneaker collab features some of the athletic brand’s most iconic styles, which are reinvented with eco-conscious materials and construction practices, and naturally, Ref’s signature cool-girl twist. The drop, scheduled to go live on October 10, includes three different sneakers (available in five exclusive colorways), with some of their best-selling pairs, the 574 and X 90.

The collection includes an array of ultra-versatile (and wearable) sneaks in neutral color palettes, along some pops of color, ranging from pinks, mauve to lavender and blue. Each pair was crafted with shoe inserts composed of a combinations of BLOOM algae and EVA foam, which both help to reduce the amount of fossil fuels that are typical in traditional shoe manufacturing. The sneaker’s leather pieces were also tanned using a method that helps to eliminate carcinogenic substances.

You’ll have to wait until next week to add these to cart, but we recommend signing up for their wait list ASAP, as Ref’s shoe launches tend to sell out pretty fast, and aren’t always restocked. Prices points range from $80 to $110 and will be available to buy online at TheReformation.com and Newbalance.com.

The retro colorway on these iconic sneaks gives me major ’80s vibes.

How the heck do I not own a pair of pink sneakers already?

A trend-forward spin-off to the classic white sneaker template.

Pink shoe laces? I am obsessed.

That one sneaker that will look just as cool with a floral maxi dress as it will with some vintage jeans and a white tee.

