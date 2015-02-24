StyleCaster
Petite Girls, This Awesome New Reformation Collection is For You

Petite Girls, This Awesome New Reformation Collection is For You

Petite Girls, This Awesome New Reformation Collection is For You
As a petite woman, chances are you struggle to find cool clothes that actually fit you without needing a trip to the tailor. Reformation knows all about your wardrobes woes, which is why the beloved cool-girl fashion brand just launched a line of threads for women under 5’4.

The new collection includes maxi dresses, matching skirt and crop top combos, flirty mini dresses, plus a jumpsuit and romper–all made with short girl-friendly hemlines that won’t trail on the floor, and sleeves that won’t need rolling up.

Prices throughout the offering are pretty reasonable, and you can pickup a cute romper for $188, or a polka dot print twinset for $198. Ahead, a roundup of the cutest pieces in the collection, so pick your favorites and then shop them online now.

 

 

Reese Two Piece, $198; at Reformation

Bergen Jumpsuit, $188; at Reformation

Mila dress, $238; at Reformation

Raquel Dress, $178; at Reformation

Corrina Dress, $198; at Reformation

 

Cecille Jumpsuit, $238; at Reformation

