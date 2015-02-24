Petite Girls, This Awesome New Reformation Collection is For You

As a petite woman, chances are you struggle to find cool clothes that actually fit you without needing a trip to the tailor. Reformation knows all about your wardrobes woes, which is why the beloved cool-girl fashion brand just launched a line of threads for women under 5’4.

The new collection includes maxi dresses, matching skirt and crop top combos, flirty mini dresses, plus a jumpsuit and romper–all made with short girl-friendly hemlines that won’t trail on the floor, and sleeves that won’t need rolling up.

Prices throughout the offering are pretty reasonable, and you can pickup a cute romper for $188, or a polka dot print twinset for $198. Ahead, a roundup of the cutest pieces in the collection, so pick your favorites and then shop them online now.