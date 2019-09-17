7 Denim Styles You Need for Fall From the Reformation’s Newest Drop

Scroll To See More Images

It’s official guys, Reformation has dropped their Fall Ref Jeans collection with supermodel Lara Stone as the face of the campaign (and BTW, I’m totally swooning}. If pumpkin spice lattes aren’t exactly your jam — they’re not mine either, TBH—Reformation’s jean’s fall 2019 collection is here to help you get on board with the idea of welcoming in a new season chock full of chunky sweaters, lightweight jackets, shorter days, and yeah, the stress of sorting out all of your holiday outfits before it’s ~legitimately~ crunch time.

Between the water and pesticide required to farm cotton, the chemicals used in the process of dyeing and finishing denim, and of course, the water and energy used in home laundering, it’s should come as no surprise that denim is quite frankly — while it may be the most beloved— it’s also one of the worst sectors in fashion for our environment . However, In 2017, Reformation tackled the whole denim issue head on, by introducing one of the first collections of eco-friendly denim available to vintage-obsessed jean freaks that actually care about the planet. That year, they embarked on their enduring journey to make all of their denim offerings made from vintage (or at least, recycled) deadstock and mother-earth-friendly fabrics.

The LA-based cool-and-conscious girl label has kind of outdone itself with new vintage-inspired collections of taste-making designs available in a variety of fits, sizes, and fabrications that not only flatter, but also celebrate the feminine figure. Ref’s latest drop of dreamy denim styles is composed of newly developed fibers that are both organic and obviously, recycled materials, including organically grown cotton and super-comfortable recycled elastine that looks vintage but actually allows you to like, move (hallelujah.)

The fall Ref Jeans collection is offering 9 new styles — and apparently, thee’s more on the way, so satay tuned. Price points start at just $91 and sizes range from 23-31 (straight) and 14-24 .

Probably the most elevated take on the utility trend I’ve stumbled across this far.

Solid proof that denim frocks aren’t just a summer staple.

Disco-era nostalgia matched with equal parts booty-lifting flattery.

The tortoise shell belt detail on these babies is an unexpected design detail that, frankly, I couldn’t be more in love with more. How about you?

I’m not going to lie; I wear black jeans almost everyday because they just go with everything and always seem to look appropriate (even at the office).

The “vintage” denim jacket of your dreams that actually fits your shoulders (unlike that questionable Goodwill find).

The most flattering “mom” jean you’ll find, TBH.

