Reformation’s 40% Off Sale Includes Tons of Celeb Faves—Including Hailey Bieber’s Insta-Famous Dress

While Ref’s stellar Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale may have come to an end, the sustainable fashion brand is offering yet another chance to save big on select best-selling (and celebrity-approved) styles. Reformation’s holiday sale officially starts today with a variety of dresses, tops, and butt-enhancing jeans marked down up to 40 percent off, which essentially gives you the perfect excuse to splurge on a new NYE dress or that blouse you’ve had in your cart for the past few months without paying full price—and yes, that includes one of Hailey Bieber’s favorite Ref frocks, the Gavin Dress, which the model wore in an Instagram post earlier this summer.

As you may already be aware, because Reformation rarely offers discounts on their beloved eco-friendly collection, stock tends to sell out rather quickly. This means that you may want to consider acting fast if you’re looking to score the style and size (or styles and sizes) of your fancy before it’s gone. And, if you’re on the hunt for the perfect cocktail dress to sport to your virtual holiday party this year, Ref recently dropped a new New Year’s Eve collection chock-full of festive styles to help you celebrate the end of 2020 in style.

Gavin Dress

The exact same dress and color Hailey owns, and it’s on sale. *Adding to cart.*

Serena High Rise Skinny Jeans

These baby blues do amazing things for your behind—trust me.

Rahm Dress

This metallic midi screams NYE style.

Fortune Dress

The perfect holiday frock for your Xmas Zoom party.

Celia Top

Just the perfect going out top. You know, for when we’re allowed to do that again.

Faye Jumpsuit

Could this sleek jumpsuit be any chicer? I think not.

Reign Top

My go-to statement top for Zoom calls.

York Coat

Everyone needs a structured statement coat in their closet.