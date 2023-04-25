4 Reformation Handbags You’ll Love More Than Your Designer Bag

Scroll To See More Images

The time has come and Reformation has finally launched handbags. If you’re like me, you probably already have the Reformation site bookmarked on your browser as a go-to for cute and professional office looks and wedding guest attire. I’m thrilled that I can finally pair my favorite pieces with a Reformation handbag. Like the brand’s selection of clothing, the handbag collection was designed to be versatile and fit a variety of purposes. Whether you’re heading to the grocery store or a wild night out, Reformation made a bag that works for both.

The brand’s first handbag collection includes three distinct bag silhouettes—each silhouette then comes in a variety of sizes and colors for a total of 20 different options. One thing all of the bags have in common is that they’re made from soft leather material and are recyclable (though you won’t want to get rid of yours).

Reformation’s handbag collection works off of an elevated minimalist design with an emphasis on practicality—you won’t find any micro-mini bags in this collection. Reformation describes the bag as “timeless not trendy” and they aren’t bluffing. The styles have delicate leather tie detailing and are available in a variety of mostly neutral tones (with the exception of two bubblegum pink and metallic options). The larger bag sizes signal the oversized boho-chic ’70s style revival which is why it’s fitting to have Daisy Jones & The Six star, Camila Morrone, as the face of the campaign.

Since the intention is to keep and use the Reformation handbag for a long period of time, it’s best to think of the bags as investment pieces—something the price point certainly reflects. Though the bags aren’t nearly as expensive as four-figure designer bags, they do retail between $248 and $698. If you’re looking for a bag with designer quality at a slightly lower price point, the Reformation line is a great option.

Keep reading for the 4 bags from Reformation’s first handbag collection that are well worth the investment.

Medium Chiara Convertible Bag

This bag is at the top of my shopping list thanks to its two-in-one design. It can either be worn as a classic shoulder bag or as a wristlet if you tie the decorative closure shut. I love how easily it transitions from day to night. It’s available in five colors, including a fun metallic option, but black is always a good bet.

Small Vittoria Tote

If you want an everyday bag that will easily fit all of your essentials (phone, wallet, keys, lip balm) the Small Vittoria Tote is a great pick. The shoulder strap features a girly decorative tie and the bag clasps with a magnetic closure. This bag is available in four colors, including a rich chocolate suede. I love the light yellow leather for summer.

Oversized Vittoria Tote

This oversized tote is guaranteed to be the next “it bag” for work. It’s big enough to fit a computer or anything you might need for a weekend trip. It comes in a brown suede material or soft black leather.

Mini Chiara Convertible Bag

If you have a lot of weddings or special events coming up, consider the Mini Chiara bag your new best friend. This bag is also convertible and can be worn as a small top-handle bag or a wristlet. It’s available in three summer colors.