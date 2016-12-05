StyleCaster
Reformation and HAIM Designed the Cool-Girl NYE Collection You’re About to See Everywhere

Photo: Reformation

If over-priced clubs and over-hyped parties don’t exactly get you psyched for New Year’s Eve, perhaps this will change your mindset slightly: HAIM, the three-piece sister band known for their vintage-y, California-girl style and friendship with one Taylor Swift, has teamed up with Reformation for a capsule collection launching today—and every last piece is made for dancing (even if those five-inch velvet platforms you bought for the occasion aren’t).

Priced between $128 and $349, the party-ready collaboration was inspired by nightlife icons like Diana Ross, Cher, and Bianca Jagger. Filtered through the lens of the 20-something Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim, that translates to slinky wrap dresses, patent moto jackets, suede miniskirts, and way-beyond-basic LBDs.

“We’re longtime fans of Ref and it’s awesome to celebrate their mission of sustainability and work together with like-minded women,” said the sisters in a press release. “As far as the collection, NYE is the holiday that’s always over-hyped, but Ref clothes make you want to get dressed and go out—so it was fun creating our own version of that.”

And hey, even if you do watch the ball drop from the comfort of your living room, who says you can’t do it in a rad velvet tuxedo-dress?

Toluca Dress, $248; at Reformation Berry Jumpsuit, $128; at Reformation Balboa Dress, $218; at Reformation Photo: Henrik Purienne/Reformation

Houston Top, $128; at Reformation Victory Dress, $178; at Reformation Lindley Dress, $248; at Reformation Photo: Henrik Purienne/Reformation

Chandler Bodysuit, $128; at Reformation Colfax Skirt, $238; at Reformation Photo: Henrik Purienne/Reformation

Toluca Dress, $248; at Reformation Photo: Henrik Purienne/Reformation

Soto Jacket, $349; at Reformation Photo: Henrik Purienne/Reformation

