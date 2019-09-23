Reformation’s New Shoe Collection is Here (Just in Time For Fall)

Scroll To See More Images

There’s yet another reason to celebrate today’s official start of fall: Reformation’s fall 2019 shoe collection launched today, and the drop has left me feeling a *tiny* bit less reluctant about giving a warm welcome to my least favorite season (sorry, pumpkin spice and “fall back” lovers). This footwear line is only the second-ever shoe collection the brand has launched to date, following their initial (and perpetually sold out) summer collection which debuted this past May. While the autumn edit is officially live and waiting for you to shop it, it’s worth noting that some of the styles are still on wait list. But trust me, if you see a pair you like, you’ll want to sign up because Ref shoes tend to sell out lightning fast.

According to Ref, shoes account for about 1/4 of the climate damage in the fashion industry. The LA-based label’s first collection of footwear sought to address this concerning issue and offer sustainable options to their environmentally conscious and trend-forward fan base. Now they’re back again with a second line of fall and eco-friendly shoe styles inspired by ’90s fashion. The collection includes an array of vintage-inspired (yet, simultaneously current) flats, platform heels, white ankle boots, faux croc slides, and even a pair of satin pointed-toe pumps, that I’m certain Cher Horowitz would have *loved.* As as always the case with Ref, the line is super sexy, but also somehow office appropriate, with business-casual options to give your 9 to 5 get-up a little boost.

Naturally, all of the shoes are sustainably made (as is the case with everything Reformation makes), crafted from responsibly sourced materials like recycled tape zippers, shoe laces made of 100% recycled polyester, and chrome-free leather sourced Leather Working Group certified tanneries. Ref Shoes also standout from leading footwear competitors, because the brand uses 20% less virgin plastic. They use a combination of EVA foam and BLOOM algae in the shoe inserts, rather than solely (pun, intended) plastic, which helps clean the environment and reduces the amount of fossil fuels compared to conventional shoe manufacturing processes. Price points range from $140 to $348.

A transitional sandal slip-on that will get you through fall’s finicky weather (at least, for Angelenos).

The office-appropriate slide that looks super luxe, without any actual crocs being harmed.

White boots are no longer just a trend — they’re a bona fide footwear category, and just like your go-to black ankle boots, they also go with literally everything.

These just scream holiday cocktail parties, but I’d also rock them with denim and a tee.

I am so happy that platform heels are back because they’re ~so~ sexy, but still surprisingly comfortable.

The quintessential fall boot for when you’re so sick of your ankle booties.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.