Selena Gomez & I Are Both Obsessed With Reformation’s New Boots

Of all the stars with envy-inducing style, Selena Gomez strikes that perfect balance between aspirational and attainable. She always looks absolutely gorgeous, of course, but her everyday apparel tends to be more toned-down than, say, Hailey Bieber’s. I feel like I could rock most of Gomez’s looks head-to-toe in my own boring life without getting stared at on the subway! Because of this, I’m often looking to her for OOTD inspo—so imagine how thrilled I was to learn we’re both big fans of Reformation’s boots.

OK, admittedly, we gravitated toward different pairs. But still! Reformation’s latest footwear drop featured their first boots since relaunching Ref Shoes 2.0 earlier in 2021, and they gave us a little bit of everything. A girl needs everyday boots and some statement-making styles for a truly exciting fall and winter wardrobe, y’all!

And of course, Ref’s options are sustainably made. With fully traceable materials, these boots were created using 75 percent less virgin plastic and are fully recyclable through their takeback program, so don’t feel guilty about buying yourself a pair.

Spotted out and about in New York City while promoting Rare Beauty at Sephora, Gomez opted for the timeless Nylah Nappa Knee Boot in black. This style sold out so fast, it’s currently only available for pre-order.

But rest assured, they ship in December, so you’ll get them soon enough! And to hold you over, my faves and a ton of other Ref boots are available now for instant gratification. Read on for a peek at the other styles available now, from calf hair tiger-striped booties to your new favorite camel riding boots.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Onesta Western Boot

My personal favorites are these tiger-stiped beauties. I can attest to the comfort of that tiny little heel! If the stripes are too bold for you, they also come in creamy tan or olive suede.

Nina Riding Boot

Leaning hard into Horse Girl Fall, are we? You’re gonna need some chic riding boots, babe! Let the Nina steal your heart in either rich nutmeg or classic black.

Louie Stretch Sock Boot

Chances are, you’ve already got some basic black sock boots. Why not spice things up with the Louie in dreamy sage suede? They go with everything.

Katya Combat Boot

Move over, Dr. Martens! These white combat boots are selling like hotcakes, so if you’re looking for a winter white staple, don’t hesitate to add to cart.

Ophelia Western Chelsea Boot

Remember those tiger stripes I was raving about earlier? If you’re more of a Cheetah Girl (Dibs on Galleria!), these spotted Chelsea boots are for you.

Katerina Lug Sole Chelsea Boot

Last but not least, the world’s most perfect everyday boot. The Katerinas have a trendy lug sole with the pull-on ease of a classic Chelsea boot.