Reformation’s Black Friday Discount Is Site-Wide—Put These Items In Your Cart Now

Was no one going to tell me that Reformation’s Black Friday sale has already been announced?! We must discuss! Ref is the spot all the cool girls gravitate to for everything from night-out bodysuits to dreamy dresses to sweaters and denim galore. Yes, they’re pretty pricy, but that’s why I’m so excited to hear about this sale—I can finally justify snagging a few things on my wishlist, and I’ve never been so ready to swipe my card (Err, enter it manually into the online checkout. I know that’s more accurate, but it sounds a hell of a lot less exciting).

On Black Friday Eve—I mean, Thanksgiving—the Reformation sale will kick off with a whopping 30 percent off site-wide. I know, that’s a lot! While it may not be as exciting as a 50-75 percent off discount, 30 percent makes more of a difference than you’d think, especially when the items you’re buying are pretty pricy. An iconic Ref dress can cost anywhere from $200-300 bucks, and when it comes to knits, their cashmere pieces are pretty much always upwards of $100.

I highly recommend browsing the site in advance and whipping out your handy dandy calculator (OK, the app on your iPhone) to figure out what these prices look like reduced. That way, you know exactly what you’ll be paying when you add things to your cart come Black Friday! To make things easier, I’ve already rounded up a few of my favorites below.

Whether you’re looking to try out 2020’s cardi twinset trend, stock up on high-quality cashmere or just fill your closet with Reformation’s gorgeous dresses, read on for my top picks right now and be sure to shop the sale when it kicks off.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tille Tank And Cardi Set

If you’ve been trying to find the perfect cami to layer under your fave cardi, here’s a tip: just buy a matching set. It makes your life a thousand times easier, and this particular duo is especially good.

Mica Dress

Reformation is known for their wearable-but-beautiful floral dresses, and the Mica is one of our favorites for fall and winter. Worn with chunky combat boots to edge it up? Yes, please.

Yale Waffle Zip

Cozy-chic loungewear is a 2020 essential, and you can wear this toffee waffle zip right into 2021 with no regrets. Don’t hesitate to buy the matching shorts, too.

Greenwich Coat

If you haven’t found a gorgeous coat to splurge on this season, the Greenwich Coat might be the one you’ve been waiting on. Available in black and camel, you can belt it at the waist for a cinched look of wear it open for a carefree flair.

Mandi Dress

Ref just dropped a ton of velvet pieces for Fall/Winter 2020, and my favorite has to be this smocked-sleeved wrap dress straight out of a Shakespearean romance. The leg slit keeps it sexy, natch.

Cashmere Henley Sweater

Last but not least, get yourself some cashmere staples while they’re on sale! Yes, this cropped henley is trending right now, but trust me, it’s timeless. You’ll love it just as much next year!