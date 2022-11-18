Reformation’s Black Friday Sale Includes Gigi Hadid’s Loafers & Taylor Swift’s Cashmere Sweater For 25% Off

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

No matter the time of year, Reformation nails it when it comes to elevated everyday essentials and realistically wearable looks for special occasions. The apparel brand just proved it really understands how to celebrate a special occasion with the Reformation Black Friday sale because every single item on the Reformation site will be 25 percent off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. I was already planning on shopping the site to get holiday gifts for my fashionable family members but now I know I’ll also be shopping the sale for myself!

The sale will start on Wednesday, November 23rd and run through November 28th— but you’ll want to make sure to shop on the earlier end to avoid having your favorite products sell out. If history is any indicator, Reformation’s popular items are bound to go quickly.

At the top of my “must buy” list from Reformation are a few pieces I’ve been admiring on celebrities. I have my eye on the beautiful cashmere sweater that Taylor Swift wore in a Midnights Mayhem TikTok video. Hey, my Ticketmaster pre-sale code may not have worked but at least I know the Reformation discount code will.

Gigi Hadid keeps wearing this pair of chunky loafers around New York City and I’ve been fully influenced to buy the street-style staple.

In addition to celeb-loved pieces, Reformation’s formal dresses will be on sale. If you like to plan ahead, this is a great time to score wedding guest dresses before busy season at a discount. Consider opting for a slip dress for something you can style multiple ways to wear all year long.

Keep scrolling for my favorite Reformation Black Friday sale picks.

Agathea Chunky Loafer

This is the pair of loafers that Gigi Hadid keeps wearing (based on the frequency, I’m betting they’re super comfortable). They’re available in four colors including this fun cheetah print option.

Daisy Silk Top

This is the perfect top to wear for a New Years party or for dinner out. I love the bow details on the shoulder.

Garrett Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck

When it’s cold out, the only thing I ever want to wear is a cozy turtleneck. This oversized option comes in three colors and is insanely soft.

Remy Knee Boot

I love this pair of zebra boots because they are a unique statement piece that still goes with everything. The wide calf combo with a kitten heel is dreamy.

Mason Pant

A good pair of slacks is a wardrobe must-have. This pair of slim fit slacks comes in 11 colors and will go with every blazer and sweater combo in your closet.

Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

Wide leg jeans are the ultimate silhouette to wear this season and this pair is perfect.

Hendrix Silk Dress

This cafe colored dress is the perfect option for holiday parties, weddings and beyond. To dress it down, wear it under a sweater or blazer.

Cashmere Polo Sweater

This is the sweater Taylor Swift wore in her TikTok and that’s pretty much all the info I need to know I’m making a good purchase.

Marco Bomber Jacket

Both bomber jackets and Canadian tuxedos are having a moment right now—combine the two with this denim bomber jacket.

Provence Dress

A lace detail slip dress is always chic and can be worn all year long.