Reformation’s Black Friday Sale is an Excuse to Buy Everything Sitting in Your Cart

Reformation rarely offers sales or markdowns on their coveted, eco-conscious fashion pieces — in fact, they only hold two sales per year. However, historically speaking, Ref does offer sustainable shoppers access discounts ahead of the holiday season. Reformation’s Black Friday Sale for 2019 will be similar to last year’s offerings (thank god).The brand’s sale is clearly not live yet, and they usually wait until Thanksgiving night to drop the discount details. In 2018 for instance, Reformation offered a site wide sale of 30 percent off the entire site which ran through Cyber Monday. Yes, just about everything—from their newly-dropped floral frocks to their famous booty-lifting jeans was eligible for the discount. It’s also worth noting that Ref’s offered this very same post-holiday promotion for the past three years.

This year, Reformation is following their annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale tradition by offering 30 percent the entire website between November 28 through December 2. Additionally, the brand will also be offering free shipping for orders over $99. Um, YES. As you’re aware, because Reformation rarely offers discounts on their beloved collection, stock tends to go rather quickly. This means that you may want to consider acting fast if you’re looking to score the style and size (or styles and sizes) of your fancy before they sell out. In fact, I’d personally suggest adding all of your favorites to your cart prior to the launch of sale so you can quickly enter in your credit card info and checkout without any unsavory surprises or out of stock notifications cropping up. I’m already planning out my shopping strategy (because Ref is literally my favorite), so I’ve highlighted a few of our favorites that I’ve already added to cart ahead of Black Friday.

Your new go-to going out top.

This baby is finally back in stock.

Proof that smocking + a side slit is a winning combo for midi dresses.

This looks just as cozy as it does chic.

Because everyone needs a solid pair of black denim in the wardrobe.

These are my favorite butt-enhancing jeans I’ve found so far.

I need this dress so badly.

A going out top that also works at the office. Thanks, Ref.

The perfect, body-skimming slip dress that actually flatters the figure.

Everyone needs a pair of animal print pants, IMO.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.