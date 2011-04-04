Reese Witherspoon’s Wedding Dress Pictures! It’s Pink

People Magazine has the big bucks, so obviously they got the first images of Reese Witherspoon in her wedding gown because even Oscar winning millionaires like a little sumptin’ sumptin’ for their pics. Hey, weddings don’t come cheap.

Reese married agent Jim Toth, and for the wedding melded her Southern charm with the rustic, really expensive elegance of her Cali ranch. “Timeless California architecture, rustic materials and beautiful gardens,” a “friend” told People of the wedding locale.

The bride wore Monique Lhullier, and stuck to the old adage that a girl shouldn’t wear white for her second wedding, in favor of something blush. It had a lace corset and A-line skirt, and the bride carried white roses. Reese later changed into a white mini dress also by Lhullier for the reception. So, she’s one of those two dress brides?