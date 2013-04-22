Reese Witherspoon’s First Post-Arrest Red Carpet: Saint Laurent and Lots of Leg

Well, well, well. It looks like a pesky little arrest didn’t stop Reese Witherspoon from mugging for the cameras at the premiere of her upcoming film “Mud” in New York City last night. In case you missed it, the 37-year-old actress—known for her squeaky-clean and wholesome image—was arrested early Friday morning for disorderly conduct in conjunction with her Hollywood super-agent husband Jim Toth‘s DUI arrest.

According to the police report, Witherspoon was intoxicated and out of hand—at first not believing the arresting officer was real, and then spewing hackneyed celebrity sound bites like “Do you know my name?” and “You’re about to find out who I am … You’re going to be on national news.”

Clearly, Reese didn’t let the legal snafu get in the way of her promotional appearance, and looked killer last night in a classic LBD from Yves Saint Laurent and matching black heels.