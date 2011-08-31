Reese Witherspoon Takes On Modeling: Behind-the-Scenes Look

Confession: I am obsessed with Reese Witherspoon. She’s an amazing actress, mother of two adorable kids, and pulls off a simple and structured fashion aesthetic with an ease that I can only pretend to imitate. So imagine my excitement when I found out Witherspoon is the face of the new Swedish brand Lindex.

In a press release, Director of Concept and Marketing Johan Hallin says, “Reese Witherspoon is truly the best possible model for the launch of our new concept – Get the Look. She also personifies the Lindex brand in a good way. She is positive, warm and full of energy and she has a fantastic ability to combine a carefree style with Hollywood glamour.” Preach.

The campaign is named “California Denim” and Witherspoon rocks the casual, 70s-esque pieces, sporting denim on denim, large bright sweaters, and shawls that are anything but outdated. With her wavy blonde locks and coy smile, Lindex definitely picked a winner. Check this video of behind the scenes footage from the campaign.

What are your thoughts on Reese Witherspoon’s modeling debut?