Reese Witherspoon’s Adorable Fall Outfit Is So Easy to Recreate

Some days, it doesn’t pay to get out of bed, brush your teeth and figure out what in the heckin’ heck to wear. Getting dressed is hard—especially during transitional seasons—and sometimes I just want someone to tell me what clothes to throw on my body as I head out the door. As if a light shining down from the heavens, though, comes Reese Witherspoon’s latest fall street style look. As we (hopefully) all know, Reese Witherspoon is a sartorial goddess complete with her own clothing boutique (Draper James, for those who aren’t in the know). The actress knows how to dress to the nines for a red carpet event, but she also knows how to look low-key fashionable while running errands. (Stars! They’re just like us!) Out and about in Los Angeles on Monday, Reese Witherspoon blessed us all with the ultimate easy fall outfit, and I, for one, am reaching into my closet, trying to recreate it now.

Luckily, the recipe to this adorable fall ensemble is simple—just how I like it. Just pair an easy, breezy gingham button down with some frayed-edge jeans, a simple crossbody bag and your favorite black booties. That! Is! It! That’s the whole shebang. That’s the tweet. By using items you probably already have in your closet, you’ve recreated an outfit worn by the queen, Reese Witherspoon herself. If only copying every celebrity look could be this easy.

Before I hop off of this Reese Witherspoon fall outfit train, I’d like to just quickly point out the fact that the actress is carrying what appears to be an extra-large cheese board. As an avid lover of charcuterie, I fully appreciate Reese Witherspoon’s commitment to the craft—the cheese craft, that is. The art of charcuterie is no joke, and I have every confidence that Reese Witherspoon is not only queen of the perfect fall ensemble, but also queen of the cheese board. Thank you, and goodnight. I’m going to go eat some Trader Joe’s goat cheese with honey now.