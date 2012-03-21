Reese Witherspoon Preps For Her Third Stepford Child

Reese Witherspoon is one of my favorite Hollywood starlets — and for a reason! The blonde beauty seems so normal and down to earth, so please don’t tell me she’s actually a swinger with a penchant for heroin and hookers. I’ve been in love with her since Cruel Intentions, where she first met her ex-hubby (and the most gorgeous man in the world) Ryan Phillippe.

Alas, young love wears thin eventually, and the two divorced amidst rumors of Ryan’s infidelity and some other shady shenanigans. The marriage left them with two beautiful children: Ava, 12, and Deacon, 8. Considering Reese is stunning, rich and funny, it was only a matter of time before she was snapped up by Jim Toth, a big Hollywood agent who is also easy on the eyes. Now, her winning streak seems to be continuing, as the two have just confirmed that they have a baby on the way!

While Jim may not have Ryan’s soft, blonde features that practically mimic Reese’s, he’s still a dreamboat. Thus, they can look forward to a perfect child. While she may no longer be walking up escalators dramatically to “Colorblind,” she will always be a star. Congratulations Reese and Jim! You have my blessing, and isn’t that the most important thing you could have?