Reese Witherspoon’s Oscars Look Settles This Raging TikTok Debate

When it comes to the red carpet, some celebs are known for going bold. The Cardi Bs and Dua Lipas of the world will always show up in something unexpected! That said, I have a soft spot for the stars that stick to more classic award show attire, which is probably why I like Reese Witherspoon’s 2021 Oscars look so much. No, I’m not shook to my core, but she looks absolutely beautiful and in my eyes, that’s enough!

Witherspoon has never been the wildest fashionista, but our girl always looks radiant and classy, so she’s still a major source of personal style inspo to many. While part of me wishes she’d tap into her inner Elle Woods on occasion, I never dislike her red carpet looks—which is more than I can say for a lot of other celebs, no shade.

That said, Witherspoon showed up to the 2021 Oscars in a two-tone red chiffon gown by Dior, looking beautiful as ever. I don’t love the black belt, but I do enjoy the neckline, so otherwise, she looks fab. She wore her signature blonde locks straight down her back and sported sunkissed skin and a smokey eye by makeup artist Tracey Levy using Giorgio Armani Beauty. Predictable or not, Reese never misses!

The actresses’ hair was parted down the middle, proving that yes, middle parts are the official part of choice for 2021. If you thought that TikTok wouldn’t affect the red carpet this year, think again! Reese may not be a member of Gen Z herself, but she certainly agrees with the youth that middle parts trump side parts. Catch me trying one out ASAP.

Personally, I’m really glad so many stars dressed to the nines for this year’s ceremony. This award show season has been a little wonky thanks to pandemic precautions and virtual events, so I feel like the Oscars coordinators really did a great job making things feel “normal”—whatever that means these days. The ceremony itself was kept super-small and intimate and nominees were required to attend IRL. No Zooming in to accept your award here!

Witherspoon wasn’t nominated for anything at this particular Oscars, but she was there to present, thereby earning her a spot at the majorly exclusive event. In the past, she has received two Oscars nominations for Best Actress; she took home the win for Walk The Line in 2006 but lost the award in 2015 for her role in Wild to Julianne More in Still Alice.

Nominated or not, you already know my take: Reese looked amazing and that’s all that matters. I swear this woman is drinking from the Fountain of Youth, because she looks as fresh-faced and effervescent as she did 10, even 20 years ago. Like, how is this woman 45?! I’ll be over here at 26 still figuring out how I got wrinkles through a layer of SPF 100 worn at all times. Reese, you’re doing amazing sweetie!