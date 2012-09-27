Reese Witherspoon Names New Baby Tennessee

Generally, we’re complete supporters of everything Reese Witherspoon does. After all, she starred in two of the best movies of all time (“Cruel Intentions” and “Legally Blonde,” obviously), was married to everyone’s ultimate ’90s crush Ryan Phillippe, has an adorable sense of fashion, and — most importantly — housed Robert Pattinson after Kristen Stewart cheated.

But her latest move has us scratching our heads. She just gave birth to her third child (and first with hunky agent husband Jim Toth), and has named it Tennessee. Her other kids are named Ava and Deacon, so we didn’t think the’d name it Bob, but this just seems a little too geographic for our taste.

Yes, Reese did grow up in Tennessee, so we’re sure it’s a nod to her hometown roots — or maybe where the child was conceived. And yes, his middle name is “James,” so perhaps he’ll go by TJ.

Regardless, a major congratulations to the expanding family!