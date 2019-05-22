Reese Witherspoon & Kerry Washington’s New Show Is Coming To ‘Hulu’ & We’re Hype

Worried Big Little Lies won’t be renewed beyond season two? Or maybe you’re still mourning last year’s end of Scandal. Don’t fret — production has already started on your next major TV obsession. Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington’s new Hulu TV show is coming soon. The women will be co-stars and executive producers in the episodic adaptation of Celeste Ng’s bestselling ‘90s-set drama Little Fires Everywhere. And they aren’t the only huge names who’ll be gracing the screen of this star-studded series.

Here’s what we know so far. Back in early March, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the tentatively-limited series had sparked a bidding war among TV buyers vying to score the show for their network. In fact, a veritable parade of network execs filed into Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine offices to plead their cases, a departure from the standard producers pitching to networks approach. While it’s unclear which, if any, network landed Little Fires Everywhere, Deadline reports that the entire eight-episode first season will be available for streaming on Hulu.

According to TVLine, Witherspoon will play Elena Richardson, a woman whose picture-perfect family is upended when an “enigmatic mother and daughter” enter their lives. “The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood — and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster,” reads the official logline. Washington and Lexi Underwood will star as Mia and Pearl, respectively, the mysterious mother-daughter duo. And, per a recent Instagram post from Washington, production is already underway!

While it’s still too early for an air date, there’s plenty to be excited about right now. Like, for example, did we mention The Affair (and Dawson’s Creek) alum Joshua Jackson has been cast as Bill Richardson, the husband of Witherspoon’s Elena? Witherspoon took to Twitter on Monday to gush about the addition, writing, “So excited to worth with my friend @VancityJax on #little[fire emoji] @hulu.”

Also starring in the series will be Rosemarie DeWitt (Olive Kitteridge, La La Land, The Last Tycoon). She’ll bring to the screen Linda McCullough, a woman at the center of the controversial adoption of a Chinese-American baby.

You may be wondering two things at this point: How has this series has managed to fly under-the-radar so far, and how the heck does Witherspoon have the time? Not only did she — along with Nicole Kidman — bring Big Little Lies to the screen on HBO, but she’s also starring and producing in Apple TV’s new The Morning Show, co-starring Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carrell. Additionally, her production company, Hello Sunshine, is executive producing Kristen Wiig’s comedy series and developing Octavia Spencer’s Are You Sleeping, both for Apple. With this new series likely hitting Hulu next year, you can officially say Witherspoon is, ahem, on fire.

Plus, it goes without saying that any series co-starring Witherspoon and Washington is bound to be a blazing hot success.

