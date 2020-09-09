7 Times Ava Phillippe Twinned With Mom Reese Witherspoon

Ready to feel old? Ava Phillippe is officially 21 years old! It’s Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s daughter’s birthday today. So, we decided to take a little trip down memory lane to relive some of the cutest times Witherspoon’s daughter was her serious lookalike, down to the hair and makeup and chic ‘fit. Of course, Witherspoon is also looking back and shared a sweet birthday message to her Instagram. “Wow! How is it possible that this little girl is now 21 years old? Happy Birthday to my sweet girl who has become the most incredible young woman,” Witherspoon wrote. “Her kindness, her compassion, and her huge heart never cease to amaze me.” Aww!

“Ava, there aren’t enough words to describe how proud I am of everything you’ve already accomplished,” Witherspoon continued. “I cannot wait to see ALL the Good you will put into this world. I love you so much.” Phillippe didn’t post on her own page (how Gen Z of her) but she did write back to Mom, “love you the most, mama!” Mom’s famous friends jumped in to wish Phillippe a happy birthday, too. “Happy birthday, Ava! And congratulations on 21 mom years, Reese,” commented Jennifer Garner.

Witherspoon shared a gorgeous photo of the duo looking a lot alike. Of course, that’s not surprising. It is her daughter. But out of all the celebrity kids, we think this mother-daughter duo hits the red carpet (and out in Los Angeles) twinning more than anyone else. Let’s look at some of their cutest looks. Happy birthday, Ava!

With long, warm blonde hair and natural makeup, this duo looks more like sisters who share a stylist. (They may also still share a stylist!)

At the LA premiere of “Big Little Lies” in 2007, mother and daughter both wore their hair pulled back with light waves hanging down. Both added a pretty pink lip.

At the Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport in France in 2007, Phillippe and Witherspoon both rocked black coats, skinny dark jeans and cool black sunnies.

At the LA premiere of A Wrinkle In Time in 2008, mother and daughter wore their long blonde hair in big barrel curls. Their face beat was similar too with smokey eyes and pink lips.

The ladies got spray tans before the New York premiere of “Big Little Lies” Season 2 in 2009. And those blowouts!

The whole family showed up to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala in Los Angeles in 2019. Mother and daughter got beachy blowouts pre-event and kept their makeup natural.

We couldn’t resist this sweet picture of mother and daughter.