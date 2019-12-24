Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Looks Like Her Clone in This Holiday Selfie

Prepared for a double take. Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe are look-alikes in their Christmas 2019 photo, and we’re not surprised. Since Ava was a teenager, fans have been amazed at how much she looks like her mom. And while it’s a well-known fact that the two are pretty much clones, we’re still surprised by how much they look alike in a recent holiday photo on Reese’s Instagram.

The Legally Blonde actress, 43, took to her Instagram on Monday, Dec. 23, to share a twinning selfie with her 20-year-old daughter. The photo was a snap of Reese and Ava in their kitchen as they wore matching red lipstick and black dresses. “Girls night out with my favorite daughter! (ok she’s my only daughter but still) ❤️,” Reese wrote in the caption.

As expected, fans and celebrity friends flooded Reese’s post with comments on how much the mom and daughter resemble each other. “omg my lil gorgeous twinZzzzzzzz,” Reese’s Big Little Lies costar Zoë Kravitz wrote. Little Big Town member Karen Fairchild commented, “Twinning beauties. ♥️,” while several fans simply wrote, “Twins!”

Though it seems like the world agrees that Reese and Ava are doppelgängers, it doesn’t seem like they agree. In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016, the Oscar winner explained that she and her daughter don’t understand the resemblance. “She and I are always like, ‘We don’t see it!'” Reese said.

Reese and Ava aren’t the only look-alikes in the Witherspoon-Phillippe family. Many fans have also pointed out that Reese’s ex-husband and Ava’s father, Ryan Phillippe, looks strikingly like the couple’s 16-year-old son Deacon. The comments reached an all-time high in November when Ava posted a photo of her and Deacon, and fans assumed that it was a snap of a young Reese and Ryan. “…when did my little brother become one of my best friends? 💛 #thanksforvisiting,” she captioned the photo.

Regardless of whether they think that they look like each other or not, the Witherspoon-Phillippes are one beautiful family.