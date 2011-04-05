Reese Witherspoon Covers Elle UK, Jake is Kicking Himself

Does anybody else feel like it’s only been a few weeks since Reese and Jake broke up? Pretty much everywhere you look, there are photos of the Legally Blonde star draped in her custom Monique Lhullier wedding gown, smiling ear-to-ear aside husband Jim Toth. But most recently, the 35-year-old actress has transformed from America’s fresh-faced sweetheart to a leather-bound vixen for the May cover of Elle UK, lensed by Ben Hassett. While the newsstand issue features the recent bride looking hella-fierce in a white cutout dress, the subscriber issue makes readers privy to a downright seductive Reese, clad in a black Emporio Armani bodysuit and Hermes leather cuffs. That’s right Reese in bondage.

In the interview, she gushes about her new husband (duh), the mistakes she made by marrying young (it was Ryan Phillippe, so whatever) and why women in Hollywood get the short end of the stick. Wait, what? The Water For Elephants actress says that while men are lauded for their performances during Award Ceremonies, women are merely scrutinized.

The guys get dressed and its no big deal, and theyre there because theyve given a great performance. For every woman its, ‘What is she wearing?’ And, ‘But did she wear that to the last awards show?’ And, ‘What will she wear to the next awards show?’ And none of it is about her performance or how hard she workedand those are the women who did extraordinary work. Im not going to lie, its fun to watch. But at a certain point, I go, ‘Wait, strip it all down.’ These girlsI shouldnt say girls, these womenworked really hard, really hard, and now its reduced to ‘She looks frumpy.’ How hard we are on people who are just doing their best.

The girl’s got a point. Reese went on to say she’s lucky to have an incredible support system in her friends, especially through her divorce. Discussing her first marriage to Ryan, she said:

I was, like, ridiculously young. I learned a lot, though. It was a good opportunity for me to really find out what it means to be a partner and to be in a marriage and its not anything that I thought it was. You cant say, ‘I dont want to talk about that [to your partner].’ You just cant. Youve got to talk about it all.

And of course, she addressed the news of the moment, on her marriage to talent agent Jim Toth:

Its an exciting feeling, [Somebody saying], ‘Youre the one.’ And its a surprise. You know, Im surprised when people who arent related to me see my movies. And youre surprised somebody wants to be with you because, boy, Ive got a lot of quirks and wrinkles. I think dating is inherently complicated, anyway; what I do for a living makes it even more complicated. Lets just say Im happy to not be dating. I met a wonderful man. I feel really, really lucky.

Supposed wrinkles and all, we’d have to agree she’s a damn lucky girl! For the full interview, visit Elle U.K. or pick up the May issue, on stands April 6.