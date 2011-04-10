Reese Witherspoon Cover War: Vogue US Vs. Elle UK

Between her promotions for the upcoming film Water for Elephants and her recent wedding to Jim Toth (in that sublime pink wedding dress), it seems that we’ve seen Reese Witherspoon’s face everywhere we turn these days. For May 2011, she’s covering two of the most widely-read fashion magazines in the worldVogue US and Elle UKand it’s tough to choose which of the shots is more stunning. Sorry People Magazine, you’re out of the running, but thanks for the wedding photos!

Shot by Peter Lindbergh in a retro 1920’s beauty lookappropriate for her Depression-era film Water for ElephantsReese’s simple Roland Mouret dress and smoldering stare are beautiful, but barely stray from the usual Vogue formula. Elle UK definitely went the sexier route: Ben Hasset shot Reese in a black Emporio Armani bustier and heels for the subscriber cover, and a white body-con cut out dress for the newsstand issue.



I was pleasantly surprised to see Reese turn up the heat and the sex appeal for Elle UKa look that we’re not used to seeing from herand even though the full Vogue spread by Lindbergh is breathtaking (and co-stars an elephant), I prefer the smokin’ hot cover shot by Hasset.

Which of Reese’s May covers is your favorite?



