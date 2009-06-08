Reese and Jake: Soho Sweethearts

Jake Gyllenhaal and Reese Witherspoon enjoyed the perfect summer weather in New York yesterday. The cute couple strolled through Soho, making sure to stop at the Marni boutique for some shopping. And what Hollywood super couple would be complete without an effortlessly chic errand running wardrobe? While Jake went for basics in khakis and a gray t-shirt, the ever stylish Reese topped her blue sundress off with our favorite summer accessory, the fedora.