Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe’s Most Uncanny Twinning Moments Yet

Ava Phillippe might be a rising model (as seen by her slay-worthy debut for Rodarte), but first, she was known as her mama Reese Witherspoon’s uncanny look-alike. The teenager made headlines last year when her mom posted a selfie of the women looking like literal reflections of each other. Since then, fans haven’t been able to get enough of the duo’s double-take-worthy twinning moments.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up every time Ava looked like a carbon copy of her mom. From red carpet appearances where they embodied the twin dancing emojis to selfies where we can’t tell the Witherspoon-Phillippe ladies apart, these pictures are seriously a mind trip. Though there are a lot of mom-and-daughter duos who look alike in Hollywood (shout out to Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford), Reese and Ava are definitely one of the most freakily uncanny.