Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe’s Most Uncanny Twinning Moments Yet

Ava Phillippe might be a rising model (as seen by her slay-worthy debut for Rodarte), but first, she was known as her mama Reese Witherspoon’s uncanny look-alike. The teenager made headlines last year when her mom posted a selfie of the women looking like literal reflections of each other. Since then, fans haven’t been able to get enough of the duo’s double-take-worthy twinning moments.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up every time Ava looked like a carbon copy of her mom. From red carpet appearances where they embodied the twin dancing emojis to selfies where we can’t tell the Witherspoon-Phillippe ladies apart, these pictures are seriously a mind trip. Though there are a lot of mom-and-daughter duos who look alike in Hollywood (shout out to Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford), Reese and Ava are definitely one of the most freakily uncanny.
Spitting Images
It's the selfie that ramped up the look-alike comments. Fans couldn't get over how much Reese and Ava looked like reflections looking at each other in this selfie taken before the premiere of "Big Little Lies" in February 2017.
Blast from the Past
Ava first sparked doppelgänger cries when Reese posted this picture of her for her 16th birthday. Fans were surprised to learn that the person in the picture wasn't a teenage Reese, but her daughter.
Golden Girls
Rees and Ava spent Fourth of July 2017 by the beach soaking in golden hour with this twinning, sun-kissed selfie.
Like Mother, Like Daughter
Ava and Reese proved their doppelgänger potential with this outdoor selfie in May 2017, modeling Reese's clothing line, Draper James.
#Twinning
For Draper James's spring line, Reese recruited her daughter as a model. The photos, which show the women embracing each other, are a cheeky nod to how many people think they're look-alikes. (Us included.)
Family Affair
Reese and Ava looked like spitting images of each other at a Draper James celebration in June 2017.
Hug It Out
This April 2017 selfie featured all three of Reese's kids, but all we can see is how much she looks like her daughter as they put their faces side by side.
Same Pose
Reese and Ava struck the same hand-under-chin pose in this adorable New Year's snap in 2017.
Party it Up
Ava and Reese flaunted their look-alike genes in this selfie showcasing their matching buttery blonde hair parted in the same place.
Mother-Daughter Time
Even a filter couldn't mask Ava and Reese's look-alike genes, as seen in this selfie of the women enjoying a vacation.
Warm Embrace
Ava was only beginning her look-alike ascent when she posted this selfie with her mom in April 2015.
Special Night
Ava congratulated her mom on an honor with this look-alike selfie from October 2015.
First Red Carpet
Reese walked with Ava at their first red carpet as a duo at the 29th American Cinematheque Award in October 2015.
Sister, Sister
Ava and Reese looked more like sisters than mom and daughter at the premiere of "Big Little Lies" in February 2017.
Girls Night Out
Ava and Reese turned heads when they looked like identical twins at the premiere of "Home Again" in August 2017.
Women in Black
Maybe it wasn't intentional, but Ava and Reese totally twinned in matching black dresses at Elle's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration in October 2017.
All Grown Up
A just-turned-18-year-old Ava joined her mom on the red carpet at the 2017 Innovator Awards in November 2017.
Mom-and-Daughter Time
Ava tagged along with Reese at a jewelry launch dinner in December 2017 where they sported matching jewel-toned dresses.
Red Carpet Ready
Now a red carpet pro, Ava stunned on the red carpet at the premiere of "A Wrinkle in Time" with her mom in February 2018.
