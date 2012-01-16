Reem Acra: 5 Things To Know About This Red Carpet Designer

For every awards show there’s always one designer that dominates the red carpet. Whether it be for a stand-out look or a proliferation of mentions in front of the cameras, we can’t help but shout-out Reem Acra for this year’s Golden Globes.

Worn by Madonna, Julie Bowen, and Diane Lane (just to name a few), Acra’s ultra-feminine dresses with intricate detailing are a fave with both stars and brides alike. So what do you need to know about this Beirut-born fashion dynamo? Here’s a quick primer:

1. She’s An FIT Alum

Acra studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology and Esmod Ecole de Mode of Design in Paris where she picked up many awards for her intricate designs.

2. She’s A Dominate Force In The Wedding World

As any bride will tell you, a Reem Acra gown is akin to slipping on an Oscar De La Renta or a Vera Wang. Acra’s wedding runways and installations are often high-concept and draw inspiration from pop culture, literature and historical fashion movements.

3. It’s All About The Details

Acra has set herself apart from other big-name designers by the intricate detailing, bead work and luxe fabrics she puts int0 all of her gowns.

4. She’s An A-List Staple

Everyone who’s anyone has worn her, including Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez and Halle Berry.

5. She Doesn’t Go Anywhere Without Her Dog

Her 9-year-old Maltese Lu Lu is a constant fixture and has been spotted at photo shoots, on the runway, and alongside Acra at events. (And yes, we’ve had the pleasure of meeting this pup in person!)

(FYI: Want to see more? You can check out Acra’s entire line here.)