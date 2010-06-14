Reed Krakoff Debuts A New Fashion Video

It seems everybody is getting in on the video game these days. From Prada to YSL to our very own StreetCasting series, video is the medium du jour. Now Reed Krakoff, the much-loved former Coach designer who recently started his eponymous label of riche and polished hits, is trying out the fashion reel too. But in typical Krakoff manner this is the guy who brought Coach back to relevancy with winners like the classic satchel he’s going all in. The designer teamed with Patti Smith favorite Steven Sebring on this moody short above. Hitting YouTube and the label’s site today, the video is a nice foray we expect more great things to come.

Images and video courtesy of Reed Krakoff

Related: StyleCasting: Lela Rose Resort 2011