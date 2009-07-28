Reed Krakoff of Coach Launches His Own Line

Reed Krackoff, the man who you can credit with making your teenage dreams a reality in the form of candy colored C’s, is now launching his own eponymous company. As the Creative Director of Coach, Krakoff’s new company will be funded entirely by Coach Inc.

If the thought of another entire line of Coach products makes you cringe, fear not. Krakoff is out to create the next great American fashion house, and he means business. And, remember, Krakoff has some serious chops- he came from stints working at Anne Klein under Narciso Rodriguez and from Ralph Lauren.

The line will be comprehensive, including women’s ready-to-wear, jewelry, handbags, and shoes with talk of going into men’s and home in the future.

When asked about the line, Krakoff said, “It’s a mix. It’s a paradox, combining something poetic and beautiful with American utilitarianism.”

“The most important thing to me is the idea of the brand being this idea of a paradox and that things are referential,” he said.

If he was going for referential, he certainly succeeded. For just the logo, he cites inspiration from a Thirties silver maker and Cy Twombly.

This is not your sister’s Coach bag, we see.

[WWD]