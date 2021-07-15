Reebok x Victoria Beckham Will Bring Out Your Inner Sporty Spice

Scroll To See More Images

Another day, another killer sportswear collection to pick up in time for Hot Girl Summer. Allow me to introduce you to Reebok x Victoria Beckham’s Drop Five—a selection of versatile pieces available in pastel and cream-colored hues that I am, frankly, obsessed with. If Posh Spice says it’s chic, then I have no choice but to believe here!

I by no means need a new pair of high-waisted leggings or a flashy new sports bra in my life, but Victoria Beckham has me seriously considering making the splurge, as she always does when teaming up with Reebok for a new drop. This massive collection features everything from the aforementioned workout pieces to a few new pairs of sneakers and some sporty outerwear that will keep you looking (and feeling) cool as we transition from summer into fall.

The pieces in the brand-new drop range from $30 bucks for a pair of Folded Socks to a cool $330 for an Anorak Jacket. And to be clear, I want absolutely everything in all the fun, new colorways.

When it comes to hues, Posh Spice kept it varied and fresh. Shades of chalky white and black return alongside an all-new minty Digital Green hue that seriously makes an impact. Other colors included in the drop are Sandy Rose, Chalk Green and Eggplant.

Think of these pieces as refined basics for your athleisure wardrobe, similar to your favorite pair of trousers or a blazer. Reebok’s sporty-but-streamlined pieces are meant to be the building blocks of your collection, so having a fashion designer’s finishing touch elevates them even further.

If you’re ready to (sporty) spice up your life, check out a few of the cutest pieces from the collection below or (if you really want to go all-in) check out the entire collection on the Reebok website now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Seamless Sports Bra in Digital Green

In need of a new sports bra? Let this Seamless Bra from Reebok be your pick. Style it with the matching green Seamless Leggings for a minty-fresh gym look.

Zig Kinetica Shoes in Cold Grey 2 / Storm Glow / Digital Green

Pastel sneakers? Sign me up! This interpretation of Reebok’s iconic Zig franchise combines with the brand’s “London” silhouette from 1984 with a very modern colorway. I’ve never even seen this glowy green color on a sneaker before.

Seamless Leggings in Sandy Rose

These all-new Seamless Leggings are here to make getting dressed for your workouts just a little bit easier. Pair them with the coordinating Seamless Sports Bra in the same Sandy Rose hue.

Dress in Classic White

Unleash your innner tennis pro with this Dress in Classic White. Built-in shorts and subtle cut-outs make this piece one of Beckham’s personal favorites from the collection.

Anorak Jacket

Courtesy of Reebok.[/caption]

Complete your gym commute look with this Anorak Jacket. It comes in black and in white, but the black won’t reveal how hard you worked out to everyone on the street. Keep sweat stains a secret, y’all!