Reebok’s 60% Off Sale Is The Motivation I Need To Workout RN

Like, I suspect, a lot of women, I can be easily swayed to do something if I’m excited about the outfit I get to wear whilst participating in the activity. Typically, going to a wedding becomes all the more fun when I’m in love with the dress I’m going to wear as I stride up to that open bar. Hitting the beach is infinitely more enjoyable when I’m feeling myself in the bathing suit I throw on. And yes, working out is an activity I usually look forward to, especially when I’m pumped about the gear I get to wear while breaking a sweat.

But lately I’ve been in a bit of a workout rut. If I’m being honest, I’ve let myself give in to some of those excuses that can pop up when you’re not 100 percent committed to the task at hand. Scrolling through my Instagram live workouts and watching the latest #plankchallenge on TikTok, I’m flooded with images of perky people exercising, but I’m having a harder and harder time bringing myself to join them. Suffice it to say, my motivation has been lacking.

If you’re anything like me, then Reebok’s 60-percent-off sale, which starts today, might just be the inspiration you need to find your workout groove thang again. The iconic activewear brand’s major sale of the season includes markdowns on hundreds of classic sneaker styles, as well as shorts, sports bras, and tanks. Whether you need to re-stock your legging drawer (guilty) or just want to update your comfy-at-home getup, these are the styles we can’t get enough of. And for a limited time, when you shop through our links, you’ll receive an extra 60 percent off your purchase.

Meet You There Bralette

This stylish, graphic crop top might just get upgraded from my workouts to everyday wear.

Burnout Tank Top

The moisture wicking fabric on this tank will work just as hard as you do while the side vents allow you to wear it loose or tie it at your hip.

CrossFit Grace Women’s Training Shoe

This lightweight shoe is designed for gym workouts like CrossFit (hence the name). The low-cut design lets you move freely while also providing exactly the right amount of support for your favorite HIIT circuit.

CrossFit Chase Shortie

Show off your favorite assets in these Reebok shorts. The antimicrobial finishings prevent odors while the 2.5-inch inseam allows you to go all out during your WOD.

Fabric Mix T-Shirt

This isn’t your average white t-shirt. Reebok updated the silhouette with an extra-relaxed feel and drape-y sleeves that complements your workout and your virtual happy hour drink of choice.

Meet You There Graphic Tee

Consider this a much-needed update to the classic pocket tee. The gray-and-white colors offer subtle contrast on the oversize silhouette while the graphics on the sleeve keep the style fresh.

Vector Hat

Whether you need to protect your face from the sun on your next run or want to hide greasy roots on your next conference call, this pale pink logo hat will come in clutch.

Classics Low-Impact Cycling Bra

My summer uniform consists largely of sports bras that double as crop tops, so this number will be right at home in my wardrobe.

Fabric Mix Tank Top

This lightweight and relaxed tank top is perfect for high-impact, low-impact or no-impact (read: binge-watching on the couch) workouts.

PureMove Bra

Most sports bras on the market don’t boast this level of innovation. This high-impact bra features a minimalist design with free-cut edges for a seamless feel that won’t dig in. And the MotionSense technology in the fabric reacts to your movements.

High Intensity Studio Tee

The relaxed fit with a curved hem is softly feminine while the effortless drape and elbow-length sleeves make if perfect for studio workouts and for your next virtual hang.

Running Essentials High-Impact Bra

This high-impact bra’s moisture-wicking fabric hugs your body for a snug and supported fit while keeping you cool, no matter what your workout throws at you.

Endless Road 2 Men’s Running Shoe

This men’s running shoe designed in a sleek black-and-grey color motif will propel you to faster breaks and maybe, just maybe, lead to a new PR.

Energylux 2 Men’s Running Shoe

The breathable mesh upper on this light-as-air running shoe features a FuelFoam midsole for additional balance and cushioning. In other words, go ahead and pound the pavement as hard as you want.

Energylux 2 Women’s Running Shoe

This jet black running shoe is accented with the palest pink for a stylish touch. The breathable mesh upper keeps your foot cool as you log your miles.

Epic Shorts

These shorts don’t just look good. Their sweat-wicking material promises to keep you dry while the compressive construction provides coverage and support.

Forever Floatride Energy Women’s Running Shoe

This shoe’s namesake Floatride Energy Foam provides lightweight cushioning while the mesh upper provides breathable comfort. And the cyan color way is the cherry on top.

Fusium Run 2 Sock Women’s Shoe

The sock-like design of the upper provides superior mold-ability and comfort. And the enhanced, high-rebound cushioning makes it perfect for running and other training.

Men’s Meet You There Shorts

Basics done right are some of our favorite things. And these nylon training shorts fall squarely in that category — the drawcord and snap-button closure ensure they stay put (and won’t ride up or down) as you squat, burpee, or run to your heart’s content.

Running Essentials 4-Inch Shorts

Mesh panels on this pair of shorts will keep you cool while built-in briefs provide comfort and coverage.

Smartvent Tee

The blue-and-white two-tone design of this slim fitting tee was designed to wick away sweat while mesh panels simultaneously keep you cool throughout even the most grueling HIIT workouts.

Men’s Speed Shorts

These training shorts feature four-way stretch and a slit side hem, allowing you to squat a little deeper.

