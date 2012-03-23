Reebok Doesn’t Want You To Play Fair

Everyone in athletics should play a fair game, though we all know that doesn’t happen often. One company decided to connect this to the game of dating and take cheating to a whole new level in.

Reebok just pulled one of their ads in Germany that read, “Cheat on your girlfriend, not on your workout.” It’s a clever slogan, but of course, someone just had to deem it controversial.

The flack the company received was mainly on Twitter and from James McGibney, the founder of Cheaterville.com, a website devoted to anything related to infidelity. He thought the ad displayed “a dishonest and disrespectful attitude towards women” and that Reebok should be ashamed of themselves.

Reebok did apologize for their actions, claiming that the ads (which have now cost them $25 million in fines) weren’t supposed to “condone… cheating in any way.” There’s always a price to pay for breaking the rules, right?

Do you think this ad was controversial or just Reebok having some fun and games with their promotion? If it said, “Cheat on your boyfriend, not your workout,” would the concept be considered disrespectful towards men? Let us know what you think by leaving us a comment below!

Photo Credit: thepostgame.com