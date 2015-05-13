Relax! 8 Paint Colors That Can Help Reduce Stress

The practice of color psychology has been used for centuries, although the ways in which different shades impact our mood and emotions hasn’t been studied as much as you’d think. “Surprisingly, little theoretical or empirical work has been conducted to date on the influence of color on psychological functioning, and the work that has been done has been driven mostly by practical concerns, not scientific rigor,” said researchers Andrew Elliot and Markus Maier.

Still, a Minnesota State University study, for instance, found that red environments increase stress responses, while green and white environments have the opposite effect. In other words, you probably don’t want to paint the interior of your home red if your stress levels are already high.

With that in mind, we’ve assembled the most calming colors to consider when painting your space. From dusty pinks to pale greens, these are the most calming shades that’ll help you de-stress your home (and, by extension, your life.)

1. Lavender

While royal purple can definitely be an intense room color, a purple that’s chalky and muted can be calming.

2. Pale Gray

A light gray is the perfect color to paint a room to create a calm and relaxing environment. Add in elements that are blue and white to complete the space.

3. Cool Blue

Watery blues that remind you of the blue sky or of the water are the most stress-reducing colors. According to Feng Shui wisdom, blues can even slow down your heart rate and lower your blood pressure.

4. Grey-Blue

A light to medium shade of grey-blue is another one of the most calming colors.

5. Aqua

Choose an aqua shade on the bluer side of the spectrum to soothe your space.

6. Pale Pink

Choose pinks that are pale and dusty to add a relaxing feel to your space.

7. Beige

A neutral beige on the warmer side of the spectrum will be immediately calming to a space, just stay away from colors in the orange and yellow family.

8. Pale Green

Beige greens and pale yellow-greens are the most stress-reducing shades in the green family.