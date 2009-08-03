Redhead in Twilight Quits Saga

Everyone knows by now not to make a Twilight fan angry. When there were rumors of replacing the werewolf Jacob (Taylor Lautner) fans went into a bloodthirsty tizzy until they were reassured, that, yes, there was only one Jacob and it would stay that way. So it shouldn’t come as a shock towell, anyone, that when the redheaded chick decided to not continue filming it warranted a similar backlash. People like their Twilight.

Rachelle Lefevre, the incredibly obsessive vamp girlfriend-type Victoria (don’t you just hate those girls?), cried “scheduling conflict,” and pulled out. To add to the vampire dramz, Twilight‘s studio Summit Entertainment is sore at Lefevre for blaming them. Oh, the movie business. Why do I always picture Ari Gold in every single one of these scenarios, yelling at Lloyd to “Get Rob Pattinson on the phone!” I’m kind of sheltered.

Heyremember that show on ABC Family called Big Wolf on Campus? About a werewolf with gelled-up hair, fighting crime while balancing schoolwork? Lafevre was totally in that. Just sayin.’

Who do you guys think should replace her? Who’s really obsessive, and looks like they could drink blood? Evan Rachel Wood?