17 Pairs of Red Shoes Cute Enough to Get You Through the Holiday Season

“Red is a color that is not shy,” designer Valentino Garavani once said. He’s not wrong—red is at once loving but intense, warm but angry, comfortable but exciting. Red, in itself, is a juxtaposition—evoking so many different emotions at once that it feels undeniably dynamic, statement-making and eye-catching.

It also elicits visions of the holidays.

Though red communicates the myriad adjectives we laid out above, one of its most notable associations is, of course, Christmastime. Holiday red is near-iconic in nature—and it feels fundamentally sweeter, softer and maybe even subtler than the passionate, intense, complicated red we’ve come to know outside of this context.

It lends itself to everything from our decor to our most festive ensembles—and it promises to make a statement every time it’s employed.

One of our favorite ways to take advantage of the shade? On our shoes. Red accessories have long filled the role of “statement pieces”—elevating otherwise-neutral (or even otherwise-colorful) ensembles to next-level status. It’s a go-to for anyone looking to get noticed for their striking style—on in our case, their bold step—and the color is so holiday-appropriate it’s even more irresistible than usual.

Ahead, we’ve compiled 17 statement-making pairs of red shoes for the holidays you can pull out during the season and wear long after. Because the best thing about red isn’t its complexity or intensity—it’s the timeless versatility; red never gets old. So stock up—buyer’s remorse does not await.

Diane von Furstenberg Mikaela Patent Pointed Mules, $177 at Bergdorf Goodman

Designer mules on sale? We must have been good this year.

Stella Luna Velvet Ankle-Tie Sandals, $151 at Barneys New York

Reasons to love these shoes: 1. They come in red velvet—with a gold heel. 2. They fasten with an on-trend ankle-tie. 3. They’re on sale.

RAYE x House of Harlow 1960 Kitty Heel, $158 at Revolve

If these don’t say “party shoe,” I don’t know what will.

Nasty Gal Satin the Frow Embellished Heel, $28 at Nasty Gal

A red shoe with pearl and sparkly accents—especially one on sale (!!)—is never a bad idea.

Malone Souliers Marion Slingback Flats, $575 at Shopbop

The pointed toe comes with the added benefit of making your legs look longer—no matter what you’re wearing.

RAYE Holt Heel, $158 at Revolve

A gathered fabric heel in red? Clicking “buy” now.

Alexandre Birman Evelyn Flat Mules, $334.50 at Bergdorf Goodman

These sweet bow mules can easily be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.

ASOS DESIGN Evelyn Peep-Toe Sock Boots, $64 at ASOS

The gold zipper accent is totally on-theme with the holidays—plus, it also adds a little flair to an otherwise-simple silhouette.

Rebecca Minkoff Mika Mules, $75 at Shopbop

Bold shoes don’t only come in high-heel form.

RAYE Conquest Mule, $65 at Revolve

Perfect for warmer-weather holiday destinations—and they’re on sale. (Lucky you.)

Sam Edelman Caprice Knee-High Boot, $149.90 at Nordstrom

A red, knee-high boot is just daring enough.

Jeffrey Campbell Calhoun, $265 at Jeffrey Campbell

Incorporate 2018’s Western trend into your holiday party look. This earthy, red tone is easy to incorporate into casual and dressy outfits, alike.

RAYE Candy Sandal, $180 at Revolve

A candy apple red sandal is a sweet addition to any winter ensemble.

Tory Burch Antonia Monogram Loafer, $119.20 at Nordstrom

Score this designer, preppy loafer on sale. Doesn’t it just fill you with visions of all the trendy blazers you could pair it with?

Jeffrey Campbell Muse, $175 at Jeffrey Campbell

Patent leather is easy to keep clean, so you can get some serious party-hopping done in these bad boys.

KENDALL + KYLIE Zoe Boot, $160 at Revolve

Need a classic bootie style in rouge color? Look no further.

Topshop Houston Bootie, $110 at Nordstrom

With the (faux!) crocodile-skin embossing, this bootie promises to add a hint of luxury to any outfit.