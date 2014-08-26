18 Stars Who Stunned in Red on the Emmy’s Red Carpet

As far as trends go, the red carpet looks at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards were pretty mixed— we saw everything from short, flirty dresses to long, Old Hollywood-style gowns, but one recurring trend we saw a lot of was red, red, red.

It’s worth noting that red dresses emerged as one of Fall 2014’s biggest runway trends, and plenty of starlets opted for varying shades at the Emmys. From mermaid style dresses on the likes of TV personality Giuliana Rancic and Orange is the New Black star, Uzo Aduba to younger and daring silhouettes like a crop top outfit worn by Modern Family star, Sarah Hyland, and Claire Danes‘ cut-out Givenchy gown, there were dresses in just about every style.

To see all the incredible looks that were decked out in red on the Red Carpet last night, click through the slideshow!