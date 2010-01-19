Red Lipstick: 9 Tubes Get Put to the Test

I Love Lucy. Marilyn. Madonna. Gwen. Throughout history, America’s sexiest celebrities have often been seen without their luscious red lips. However, the color dates back to 1870 when Guerlain made it available to the public with the first bullet-shaped stick and named it “Ne m’oubliez pas,” meaning: “dont forget me.” Never before has a beauty product made so much money as this iconic cosmetic. Madonna claimed my favorite, MAC’s Russian Red as her top pick and it instantly sold out and continues to fly off shelves today. Plus, it is a quick pick me up for any complexion, gives the illusion of whiter teath, and makes a strong and seductive statement of female empowerment. My glamorous friend, Ayesha introduced me to MAC’s Russian Red in the late 1990s and I’ve been an avid wear-er ever since. I figured since it was a new decade, I would venture out in an attempt to see if any other red-hued lipsticks trump my much loved MAC.

Dior Addict Ultra Gloss Reflect in Red Stockings, $25.50, at sephora.com.



For every ad I see of this Dior Ultra-Gloss, I dream about what my lips would look like all drippy and sinewy and glossy. Then I wore this for a few hours and all I got was goop. Seriously. It’s a steep price for an item that bleeds quickly and looks like a hot mess.



YSL silky sensual radiant color in red muse, $34, at sephora.com.



This added a great big pop of color to my lips but disappeared before the hour was up and stained my hands terribly going on. Applying red lips is not a simple task, but it shouldn’t leave you looking like you committed some horrible act of murder. This product gives new meaning to being ‘caught red-handed.’

Laura Mercier hydratint in crimson, $20, at lauramercier.com.



Since this is more of a tint and not so much of a lipstick, it doesn’t have the same dramatic effect as a creme. That said, it leaves a nice sheer stain. It’s perfect for daytime and hydrating the lips to boot. You can always count on a Mercier cosmetic — this crimson hydratint included.

Stila long wear lipstick in lover, $20, at sephora.com.



Love the name; wanted to love the product. It went on smooth and came on as strong as a couple of cocktails. That said, it quickly became cakey and dry. After a while, my lips felt like wood. Not sexy when you want to get it on with your own lover.

NARS semi matte lipstick in red lizard, $24, at sephora.com.



As far as I’m concerned, along with many other consumers, makeup artists, and style experts, NARS is the leader in cosmetics. This particular stick even got industry recognition as a “Best Seller.” It is a semi-matte, so it does add a touch of moisture to your lips allowing them to remain kissable and ‘done.’ It’s also the chosen brand of the red carpet, so I say — trust it.

Kat Von D painted love lipstick in underage red, $18, at sephora.com.



I am in awe of Miss Kat Von D. Girl got her own television show, got hooked up with hard rocker Nikki Sixx of Motley Crew, and then inked her own cosmetics deal. Fans were lining up outside of Sephora in cities nationwide just to get a glimpse of the tattoo artist when this brand was first released. Turns out, the product is well worth the wait. The color is awesome; it doesn’t bleed and looks pin-up doll perfect when on, even after a night of partying hard.

Tarte Borba nutraceutical lipstick in vinyasa, $22, at sephora.com.



I felt better as a person slipping on this stick. The spiritual names and natural ingredients may be a marketing tactic of Tarte — but they work. This is a pretty color, strong going on and no bleeding to match. I loved the healthy look of my lips. Namaste.

Chanel rouge allure luminous satin lip color in audace, $30, at chanel.com.



I love the Chanel brand, and when I asked for something from the House of Chanel for Christmas this year, Santa brought me this little tube. I love the color and creamy dreamy way it stays forever on my lips. And the darling packaging comes with a cool, click-y applicator with the word CHANEL etched into the stick. You’ll feel and look like a woman with one wipe on la bouche.

MAC lipstick Matte in Russian Red, $14, at maccosmetics.com.



Oh! My old favorite. My cosmetic confidante. Even though I strayed for a bit, I’m back now and more loyal than ever. Nobody can f*ck with MAC Russian Red. It goes on gorgeous and stays on strong. Red lipstick devotees, take note!

Jess Zaino is one of the most recognizable faces on the style scene. She recently competed on VH-1’s reality fashion show, Glam God with Vivica Fox. She co-hosts the Style Network’s Modern Girls Guide to Life and appears as the On-Air Stylist for top Style Network reality shows, How Do I Look? and The Look for Less. She regularly appears live as a trend expert on the Home Shopping Network, and her expertise has been featured on TV Guide Channel’s Fashion Team and Hollywood 411, USA Network’s Before and After’noon Movie Makeover and more. In addition, she writes a monthly fashion column at HSN.com and hosts a style podcast for E! Entertainment. Jess recently launched her debut clothing line, The Boyfriend Shirt and is consulting and producing lifestyle shorts at Ksino.com — Jess lives in Brooklyn and can be found at Jess-Zaino.com.

